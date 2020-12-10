Irondequoit girls tennis claims 2nd division crown

The Irondequoit girls varsity tennis team made it two-in-a-row this fall, dominating competition in league play. For the second straight year, the Eagles captured the Monroe County Division III title.

Coach Bruce Rehbach’s team went 5-0 in the abbreviated league schedule due to COVID-19 modifications. No Irondequoit player dropped a single match in those five wins, as the Eagles swept each opponent. The Eagles were 13-0 overall and lost in the Section V Class A2 Tournament semifinals to Pittsford Mendon.

Leading the way was Carly Armitage at first singles. The junior was undefeated and also earned All-Greater Rochester first-team honors from the Democrat and Chronicle. Junior Emma Smith, senior Carina Monahan and eighth-grader Alley Armitage also were unbeaten in singles play in the division.

Doubles teams that went undefeated were seniors Cara Saunders and Grace Buckley, sophomores Emma Rovet and Silvia Smith, plus sophomore Annika Dence and freshman Ava Zani.

Irondequoit’s all-league selections were Carly Armitage, Emma Smith, Buckley and Saunders, first team; Monahan, Silvia Smith and Rovet, second team; and Alley Armitage, Dence and Zani with honorable mention.

Also seeing action during the season were Joy Perry, Marlie Capuano, Maggie Smith and Jahnie Verrioli.

“The season was a little strange with starting so late and with all the COVID safety precautions,” Rehbach said. “They were necessary, though, to keep the girls as protected as possible. The whole team was dedicated and ready to play everyday. Hopefully, next year will be more normal for everyone."