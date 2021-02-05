Rochester Lancers cancel 2021 indoor season

The Rochester Lancers will not play the 2021 indoor season in conjunction with the Major Arena Soccer League’s COVID-19 voluntary opt out policy.

The Lancers’ decision to not play is joined by the rest of the MASL Eastern Division team.

“Our main priority has always been the health and safety of our fans, players, coaches and staff,” Salvatore “Soccer Sam” Fantauzzo said. “With the Dome Arena being used by the state as a COVID vaccination center well into our season, that leaves us without a place to call home. We will immediately start planning for our NPSL and UWS outdoor seasons, as well as the 2022 indoor season, and we will continue to support our local soccer community.”