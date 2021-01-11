Winter fun available at Genesee Country Village

With over 600 acres of woodlands, meadows, ponds and car-less paths, there are opportunities for walking, skiing and snowshoeing along the trails and paths of the Genesee Country Village and Museum in Mumford.

Nature Sundays are a weekly opportunity to hike the trails, embark on a themed “story walk” or visit the Nature Center lodge to learn more about the native plants and animals of the Genesee Valley in an open, physically distanced environment.

Guests can bring their own equipment or borrow snowshoes from the Nature Center, as available, where they will be fitted with a pair of snowshoes and take a quick lesson around the lawn before heading out to explore the trails and village lanes. Visitors are asked to call ahead for walking conditions and check in at the Nature Center building before heading into the village.

On snowy days, Nature Sundays will include sledding down the hill in the Great Meadow. Visitors can bring their own sleds for races down the hill, paint the ground with snow paints or build a snowman with wildlife-friendly decorations.

Nature Sundays run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Suggested donation is $5.

Parents looking for something to keep kids busy this winter can choose from various weekend classes. During the Winter Wings program, children will take on the persona of a fairy or elf while learning about the birds that make this area their winter home. They’ll hear bird stories, make bird feeders for their backyards, and use binoculars and bird callers as they explore the outdoors.

In February, kids ages 7-11 can spend Saturdays experiencing Wild Winter, a play-based program that includes sledding on the Great Meadow hill, snowshoe walks, animal tracking, bird feeder crafts and survival games. Wild Winter runs Feb. 6-20 and registration is open at gcv.org.

Other planned activities include a Kiddie Cabbage Walk on Feb. 20 and the Owl Moon program on Feb. 27-27.