Registration open for 22nd Airport Games

Registration is open for the 22nd annual Lifetime Assistance Airport Games, which will be held virtually on June 14-19 and in-person on June 19.

The Airport Games is Lifetime's largest fundraising event of the year, and includes the USAirports 5K and Flower City CrossFit 5K. This year’s goal is $100,000 to benefit health and wellness programs, educational advancement opportunities, technology, essential adaptive lift and transfer equipment, and Special Olympics training.

Anyone registered to attend the in-person event must wear a mask, practice social distancing and refrain from gathering in groups. Sanitation stations will be available and racers will receive individual bottles of water.

Early bird pricing ends April 15. The deadline to register is 5 p.m. June 17. Visit lifetimeassistance.org/airport-games for information.