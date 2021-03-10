Riedman Foundation Trout Derby coming April 1

The Riedman Foundation’s annual trout derby to benefit the Fish Hatchery at Powder Mills Park, 154 Park Road, Pittsford, will take place on Opening Day, April 1.

The derby will follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for COVID-19.

“There’s no better way to celebrate the Riedman Foundation’s tradition of operating and funding the Fish Hatchery at Powder Mills Park than with this all-ages derby that attracts so many from our community,” John Riedman said. “Multiple generations [have enjoyed] spending the day together in nature and sharing their love of fishing. We’ve watched children fish here for 16 years. Many are off to college now and all have become fine anglers.”

The derby runs from 7 a.m. to noon. Anglers of all ages and experience levels will vie for prizes while fishing in designated areas of Irondequoit Creek within the boundaries of the park. Powder Horn Lodge serves as the official derby headquarters and weigh station.

Prizes will be awarded in three age categories, including ages 8 and younger, and features the Bank of America Angler Award, a $500 cash prize for the contestant reeling in the biggest brown trout.

The derby is open to the public for $5; children ages 7 and younger are free. Visit fishpowdermill.org or facebook.com/FishHatcheryAtPowderMillsPark for a registration form. Participants must be registered to win.

The derby will be conducted in accordance with state law. Participants ages 16 and older must have a valid fishing permit and abide by state fish and game laws.