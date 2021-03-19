ADA Tour de Cure marking 30th anniversary

Four markets across upstate New York — Albany, Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse — are joining forces to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the American Diabetes Association Tour de Cure.

The 2021 Tour de Cure Upstate New York will be held virtually on June 12. The four communities will continue to participate as one region when the Tour returns to in-person events.

This year, participants are encouraged to focus on three components: committing to ride on the route of their choice, continuing to fundraise and celebrating the journey by posting on social media with the hashtag #TourTurns30.

Visit diabetes.org/upstatetour to register. For information, email colbrown@diabetes.org or visit 585-458-3040, ext. 3483.