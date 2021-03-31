Virtual 5K bringing clean water to Uganda

The Ugandan Water Project will host its 12th annual 5K as a virtual event on April 17-18 to raise more than $50,000 for clean drinking water in communities across Uganda.

During the event weekend, participants will get active by running, walking, hiking or exercising at home, and share their involvement on social media to raise awareness for UWP and the Ugandan communities it serves.

The nonprofit encourages participants to launch online campaigns to raise at least $100, which provides clean water to six people, on average. Prizes will go to the top three individual fundraisers. Fundraising teams will compete for a handcrafted trophy made by UWP project manager Collins Alinaitwe for one year.

UWP is waiving its event registration fee. Visit ugandanwaterproject.com/5k for information.