Pittsford Rotary set for 24th Kids Trout Fishing Derby

COURTESY OF PITTSFORD ROTARY CLUB

Kids ages 15 and younger are invited to enjoy a morning of fishing with family and friends at the Pittsford Rotary Club’s 24th annual Kids Trout Fishing Derby on May 8.

The free event will be held at the Shady Rest Shelter and Powderhorn Lodge in Powder Mills Park, 154 Park Road, Pittsford. The fishing contest will run from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by an awards ceremony and Fish Hatchery tour at 11:30 a.m.

The Fish Hatchery at Powder Mills Park will stock fish for this event; donations will be accepted on their behalf. Scouts from the Seneca Council Boy Scouts of America will help promote the derby as part of their fishing merit badge program.

Rotarian Harry Womeldorf organized the club’s first Kids Derby in 1997. Since then, more 3,500 children have taken part in this western New York event. The emphasis is on experiencing the adventure and excitement of fishing with family members of all ages.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. and is available in advance. Call 585-641-0668, email kevin@ogradyassociates.com or visit pittsfordrotaryclub.org for information.