Events announced for Rochester Bike Week 2021

COURTESY OF RECONNECT ROCHESTER

The cycling season in Rochester continues with Bike Week 2021, spanning two consecutive weekends from May 7 to 16, and offering cycling events for all ages and levels of experience.

The purpose is to celebrate biking in Rochester and expand the use of bikes as practical, daily transportation. With many people taking up biking during the pandemic, Bike Week welcomes new riders and demonstrates the community and infrastructure available to cyclists in Rochester.

\For the second year, Bike Week will present a themed Ride of the Day, with a suggestion for a destination, group ride or photo op. Bike Week is organized by Reconnect Rochester and its cycling arm, the Rochester Cycling Alliance. Masks will be mandatory at each event.

Bike Week will kick off with the Light Up the Night Ride at 7:45 p.m. May 7 at the Genesee Valley Sports Complex, 131 Elmwood Ave. The ride proceeds through city streets and some trails for a total distance of 11 miles. There will be shorter loops of 2-5 miles for younger cyclists. Email jesse@reconnectrochester.org for information. The ROTD is “Bike to a Body of Water.”

ROC Freedom Riders will kick off its season on May 8 with a ride highlighting “Black Spaces, Black Places and Acknowledging Black Faces,” in spirit of the original Freedom Riders of the 1940s and ‘60s. Bikers will start from Franklin High School, 950 Norton St., at 10 a.m. Email rocfreedomriders@gmail.com for information. The ROTD is “Bike to Dessert.”

The Black Girls Do Bike Mothers Day Ride will start at 10 a.m. May 9 from REI, 450 E. Henrietta Road. This women’s only ride will be casual paced on a canal pathway. Email bgdbrochny@gmail.com for information. At the same time, the Flower City Family Cycling Mother’s Day Ride will meet in Perinton for a short wetland walk before hitting the trails. Email brooke.taylor@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/groups/flowercityfamilycycling for information. The ROTD is “Mother’s/Parents’ Day.”

The University of Rochester will host a Bike to Work Day pit stop from 7:30 to 9 p.m. May 10 on the UR Elmwood cycle track across from the main hospital entrance. Snacks will be available to thank people cycling to the River and Medical campuses. Email taustin7@parking.rochester.edu for information. The ROTD is “Bike to Work or School.”

The ROTD for May 11 is “Bike to a Susan B. Anthony or Frederick Douglass Statue.”

The Rochester Bike Kids will host a RBK Wednesday Night Cruise at 7:30 p.m. May 12 at the ice rink in Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park. Email bagnello@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/groups/rocbikekids for information. The ROTD is “Run an Errand by Bike.”

The ROTD for May 13 is “Bike to a Bridge.”

Another Bike to Work Day pit stop will be set up on the Genesee Riverway Trail, south of the skate park, from 6:30 to 10 a.m. May 14. Email jesse@reconnectrochester.org for information. The ROTD is “Bike to a Park.”

Exercise Express LLC, 200 West Ave., will host a bike ride and wash from 9 a.m. to noon May 15. The ride will travel through the 11th and 19th wards. Towels, buckets, soap and water will be provided, as well as doughnuts. Email krogers@theexerciseexpress.com for information. The ROTD is “Bike to Someplace New.”

Rochester Bike Week 2021 will end with a 10- to 13-mile ride with the Keeping It Classy Cycling Club at 11 a.m. May 16. After a leisurely pace through and around the city, riders will enjoy a picnic in a local park. Email danos.711@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/KICCCRochester for information. The ROTD is “Choose Your Own Bike Adventure.”