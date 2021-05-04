Riga Recreation announces summer programs

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Riga Recreation will host the following programs in May and June 2021.

The May Cornhole Tournament runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. May 13 in Churchville Park, 629 Kendall Road. The June Tournament is scheduled for June 17.

The MLB’s Pitch Hit & Run will run from 9 to 11 a.m. May 15 in Sanford Road Park, 836 S. Sanford Road, and the New York State Safe Boating Course is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 5 at Riga Town Hall, 6460 Buffalo Road.

Summer Camp at Churchville Elementary School will start on June 28. The Riga Pickleball Complex at McNeely Park is open from sunrise to sunset. Call 585-293-3880 for information and lodge rentals.