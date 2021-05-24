Registration open for GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge

COURTESY OF GIGI’S PLAYHOUSE

Registration is open for the GiGiFit Acceptance Challenge hosted by GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester, a nonprofit Down syndrome achievement center, on June 5.

Participants can move independently from any location virtually or in-person at Rochester Challenger Miracle Field, 1000 Ridge Road, Webster, from 1 to 3 p.m. for a celebration of movement. GiGi's has a goal to raise $10,000 at this year's Challenge.

All CDC and state outdoor event guidelines will be in place for the field day event. Activities include parachute, corn hole, softball, yoga ball and face painting. Carrie Bergeron will autograph copies of her book, “Tommy: The Special Tomato.” Food, drinks and snacks will be available for cash or credit.

Visit gigisplayhouse.org/rochester/gigifit-acceptance-challenge to register. To become a sponsor, call 585-563-7487 or email rochester@gigisplayhouse.org.