Rochester Rotary calls on community to ‘Camp Out’ for kids

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER ROTARY SUNSHINE CAMP
Stock photo.

Area residents can go camping and help children with disabilities at the same time. 

As a prelude to Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp’s 100th anniversary in 2022, Rochester Rotary is holding a Community Campout to raise funds for, and awareness of, the camp. 

To participate, campers can go camping before Labor Day; post a picture of their campsite, backyard tent or day camp on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #SunshineCampout and tagging @rotarysunshinecamp; pledge $25 to Sunshine Camp; and challenge family members, friends and colleagues to camp out, as well.  

“Our community can help the camp continue for many more years and provide a camping experience for area children with physical challenges simply by going camping themselves and by making a small pledge of support,” said Tracey Dreisbach, executive director of Rochester Rotary. “Taking part in our Community Campout is simple to do and camping can happen anywhere — in a campground, in a backyard or in a living room.” 

People who post an image will be entered into a random drawing for one of two giveaways: a $100 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card or a day of fun at Sunshine Camp for up to 50 people. No pledge or donation is necessary to be entered in the drawing. The winners will be chosen at random. 