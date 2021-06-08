Registration open for Daniel’s Race

COURTESY OF DANIEL’S RACE

After a virtual event in 2020, online registration is open for the 16th annual in-person Daniel’s Race, a 5K run/walk at Churchville-Chili Middle School on Aug. 14.

Participants can register or donate at daniels5k.com. The registration fee is $25, and packets/race bibs can be picked up at the Rochester Running Company, 1387 Mount Hope Ave.

The race is in memory of Daniel Myslivecek, who had Stage IV metastatic melanoma. Myslivecek ran in the first 5K in March 2006 and died that June.

This year’s proceeds will support a local family whose child was born with cloacal exstrophy, a bladder disorder that required surgeries and an extended stay in the hospital.