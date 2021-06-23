Registration open for Golfing for Good Tournament

COURTESY OF NOTRE DAME LEARNING CENTER

Notre Dame Learning Center will host its Golfing for Good Golf Tournament on July 31 at Webster Golf Club, 440 Salt Road.

The event includes 18 holes of golf, with a shotgun start at 8 a.m., plus a cart and lunch. Registration is $90 and closes on July 20. All golfers will be entered to win a Club 18 package, including $75 bonus cash and guest passes.

To register, call 585-245-5110, visit ndlcenter.org/golf2021 or mail to Notre Dame Learning Center, 71 Parkway, Rochester, New York, 14608.