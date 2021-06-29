EAA Chapter 44 announces free flights for local youth

COURTESY OF EAA CHAPTER 44

EAA Chapter 44 will give local youth ages 8-17 their first free ride in an airplane this summer through the Young Eagles program.

Flights are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 17, Aug. 7 and Sept. 11. EAA Chapter 44 meets at the Sport Aviation Center, located at Ledgedale Airpark in Brockport. Email flyyoungeagles44@gmail.com to register.

Launched in 1992, the Young Eagles program is dedicated to giving youth an opportunity to go flying in a general aviation airplane. More than 2 million kids have gone on flights through Young Eagles. Visit chapters.eaa.org/eaa44 or eaa.org/eaa/youth/free-ye-flights for information.