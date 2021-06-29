Ontario Beach Park now open for swimming
COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS
Ontario Beach Park, 50 Beach Ave., is open for the 2021 season, with lifeguards on duty from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Labor Day.
Swimming is prohibited when lifeguards are not on duty. Free swim lessons for ages 5 and older run from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Wednesdays. The playground, restroom facilities and changing rooms are open.
The park is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Glass, pets and amplified music are not allowed. Call 585-753-5887 for water conditions and to ensure swimming is open.