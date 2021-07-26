RDGA crowns winners at 2021 Junior Championships

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER DISTRICT GOLF ASSOCIATION

The 2021 RDGA Junior Championships at Webster Golf Club ended with competitions being decided in six championship divisions, including three divisions for both boys and girls.

In the Girls 18 Hole Junior Championship (ages 12-18), Julia Zigrossi, of Ridgemont Country Club, posted a final round of 1-over-par 74 for a 4-over-par 150 total to win the title by a 10-shot margin over RDGA Junior member Jayden Ford. Zigrossi defended her 2020 Championship title, adding to the back-to-back RDGA Girls Pee Wee titles she won in 2016-17.

In the Junior Boys Championship (ages 15-18), Junior member Ryan Connors held off Owen Corby, of Monroe Golf Club, in the final round to win by two shots and earn his first RDGA title. Connors posted scores of 73-76 for a 5-over-par 149 total.

In the Sub Junior Boys Championship (ages 12-14), Junior member Jackson Ormond posted scores of 77-71 for a 4-over-par 148 to outpace fellow member Tyler Stark by one shot. This also was Ormond's first RDGA championship title.

In the Girls 9 Hole Junior Championship (ages 12-18), last year's Girls Pee Wee runner-up, Tatiana Tutko, finished with scores of 49-57 for a 95 total and overturned the results of a year earlier, finishing four shots ahead of defending Pee Wee champion Zigrossi.

In this year's Pee Wee Championship (ages 7-11), two new champions were crowned: Delaney Abel and Fletcher Weins, with Abel shooting 42-42 over two days for an 84 total, winning by 17 shots, while Weins shot 38-40--78 to win by four shots.

Visit golfgenius.com/pages/2831216 to view the complete results.