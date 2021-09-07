Penfield Golf Tournament returning for 29th year

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The town of Penfield, Kiwanis Club of Penfield-Perinton and Penfield Rotary Club will host a charity golf tournament on Sept. 27 at Shadow Lake Country Club, 1850 Five Mile Line Road, Penfield.

Registration will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch and a shotgun start at 11:30 a.m. Dinner will start at 5 p.m. before a raffle and awards ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

Registration is $130 for the tournament or $35 for dinner only. Sponsorship and donation opportunities are available. Visit facebook.com/PenfieldGolfTournament or penfieldperintonkiwanis.org for information.